Chhattisgarh’s new CM-elect Vishnu Deo says ‘wrongdoings of Baghel govt will be probed’

Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh CM-elect Vishnu Deo Sai and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-elect Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday accused the Congress of treating tribals as a vote bank and said that his government will investigate the wrongdoings of the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government. His remarks came shortly after the BJP picked him as the face of the Chief Minister, after a week-long brainstorming over the top post. 54 newly elected BJP lawmakers chose him as their leader in the legislative party meeting today.

He also exuded confidence in the BJP winning all 11 Lok Sabha seats in next year's elections.

“Indeed, it’s a big responsibility (the CM post) and challenging, but I have full faith that I will continue to get guidance and support from national leadership and all party MLAs,” he told reporters at the state guest house.

“I have discharged whatever responsibilities given by the party to me, and I am confident that this time also, I will discharge the new challenging responsibility in a similar way,” he added.

When asked if his selection as the chief minister will benefit the party in the adjoining tribal-dominated states like Odisha and Jharkhand, Sai said that the tribals of the country are associated with the BJP as they are aware that it is their only well-wisher party.

“Honourable Droupadi Murmu ji, who comes from a tribal community, became the President of the country in the BJP regime. A separate tribal development ministry was formed when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was at the Centre. Vajpayee ji was also the founder of Chhattisgarh," he said.

“BJP takes care of the tribal community. I should not say this today but the Congress treats tribals as their vote bank…” he claimed.