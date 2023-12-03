Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Raman Singh and Congress' Bhupesh Bhagel

Polling in the naxal-hit state was conducted in two phases in 90 assembly constituencies. The main contenders here are again the BJP and Congress. There are 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh and 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 10 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state. The term of the present Chhattisgarh Assembly is from January 4, 2019, to January 3, 2024.

Total voters in Chhattisgarh

There are 2,03,60,240 general voters in Chhattisgarh and 19,839 are service voters. So, the total number of electors as per electoral rolls is 2,03,80,079. According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of enrolments of young electors who attained the age of 18 years between January 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, is 2,63,829. Around 1,86,215 voters are senior citizens (80+) while there are 790 third gender voters in Chhattisgarh. There are 24,109 polling stations in the state for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023.

Main parties in Chhattisgarh

Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two main parties in Chhattisgarh. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) are the other two important parties in the state.

What happened in the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election?

The Congress got a landslide victory winning 68 seats against the ruling BJP's 15 seats, and consequently formed the government after 15 years as opposition party. Incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh resigned and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel took oath as third Chief Minister of the state. JCC won 5 seats.

The Congress party received the vote share of 43.0 per cent while the BJP managed to get the vote share of 33.0 per cent. The JCC received the vote share of 7.6 per cent.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Date and Time

Date: December 3, 2023, Sunday

Time: 8 am onwards

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Where to watch?

