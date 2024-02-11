BJP-RSS spreading hatred, civil war underway in Manipur, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The BJP and RSS are spreading hatred while love is in the DNA of India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed on Sunday after a two-day break. Rahul Gandhi said that Congress wants a “Hindustan for the future generation where hatred and violence does not exist".

"At present, hatred and violence is being spread in every corner of the country. Some say they don't like others on the basis of their language, some say they don't like others on the basis of the states they belong to. Such thoughts will weaken the country," he said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are spreading hatred, while love is in the DNA of this country. In this country, people belonging to different faiths and having different thoughts live together peacefully with love," he asserted.

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur where over 100 people lost their life and several houses were torched since May last year.

There is civil war underway in the north eastern state and the Union government is not in control, Gandhi claimed.

"When I visited there, those from the Meitei community asked me not to get Kuki security personnel, while Kukis said the same for Meitei personnel," he said.

Rahul Gandhi on Agniveer

Slamming the Agniveer process in which soldiers are recruited in the armed forces for a short term, Gandhi said his party will ensure 1.50 lakh youth get justice.

"All defence contracts are being awarded to (industrialist Gautam) Adani. When I raised this issue in Parliament, my membership was cancelled and I was asked to vacate my official residence. I don't need their house as I live in the hearts of people," he asserted.

