Congress will form government in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, says Bhupesh Baghel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference in Raipur (File photo)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has once again exuberated confidence that the Congress party is going to win the recently concluded Assembly election in the state.

Not only Chhattisgarh, he said the party will Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh too.

"Congress will form government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh," Baghel said.

Polling in the state was held in two phases on November 7 and 17. In the first phase, the election was held in 20 seats while voting took place in the remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Results will be declared on December 3 along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

Meanwhile, hitting out at saffron party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed the "red diary" issue and Mahadev betting app case as "conspiracies" of the BJP to win assembly polls in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

An inquiry into the matter should be done by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, he demanded "'Lal diary' was a conspiracy of the BJP. They thought it would become a big issue if the prime minister spoke about it. Similarly Mahadev app case…Smriti Irani held a press conference, ED issued a press note but no investigation was done. The prime minister was speaking about it. The whole conspiracy was to arrest the Chhattisgarh chief minister but they got exposed," he said at a press conference.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Govt approves proposal to withdraw CBI probe against DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

ALSO READ | CM Baghel hails SC decision: Chhattisgarh Police set to probe larger conspiracy in Jheeram valley attack