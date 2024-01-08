Bhupesh Baghel's father passes away at 89

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE) Former CM Bhupesh Baghel

In a tragic development, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel passed away on Monday (January 8) morning at 89. The Congress leader's father breathed his last at 6 am today, according to the officials. Nand Kumar Baghel was admitted to Shribalaji Hospital of the capital city of Raipur for the last 3 months.

"Nand Kumar Baghel was unwell for a long time and was very weak. He breathed his last today," Medical Superintendent of Sribalaji Hospital, Dr. Deepak Jaiswal said.

Nand Kumar Baghel was in hospital for several months

Nand Kumar Baghel was suffering from a chronic disease related to brain and spine for several months. He also suffered from uncontrolled diabetes. Due to paralysis, a large part of his body was not functioning. He had been on ventilator for a long time. Bhupesh Baghel had also met him during the elections and taken blessings from his father.

Bhupesh Baghel shares tragic news

Bhupesh Baghel took to his official handle on X, and shared the news regarding the demise of his father, informing that he last rites will be performed after his younger sister returns from abroad.

"It is with sadness that we have to inform that Babuji Shri Nand Kumar Baghel ji has passed away this morning. Presently the body has been kept in Patan Sadan. After my younger sister returns from abroad, the last rites will be held on 10th January in our home village Kuruddih," Bhaghel tweeted.

(With inputs from Sikandar Ali)