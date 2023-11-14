Chhattisgarh: 450 arrested, Rs 16 crore seized in Mahadev betting App case, says Bhupesh Baghel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has informed that more than 90 FIRs have been registered, over 450 people arrested, and Rs 16 crore have been seized in the Mahadev betting App case so far.

"Action is being taken in Chhattisgarh from March 2022. More than 90 FIRs have been registered and more than 450 have been arrested. An amount of Rs 16 crore in bank accounts, laptops, and mobiles have been seized. We also issued lookout circular and are also taking action in other states - Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha," Bhupesh Baghel said.

"Now Mahadev App is not operating here but we are continuously taking action... You (BJP) should tell us why the government of India is not arresting Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal even after the lookout circular. It means you are in collusion with them. It is the responsibility of the Government of India to close the Mahadev App but it has not been closed yet...,'' the Chief Minister said.

Assembly polls are underway in five states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

ALSO READ | AAP gets EC's notice for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media

ALSO READ | EC issues show-cause notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'unverified' statement against PM Modi