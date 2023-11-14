EC issues show-cause notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'unverified' statement against PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIYANKAGANDHI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a rally

The Election Commission took action on Tuesday against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, issuing a show-cause notice based on allegations of making unverified and false statements concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move follows a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing Gandhi of making "false" and "unverified" remarks against Prime Minister Modi during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP's representation to the Election Commission claimed that Priyanka Gandhi had propagated a "baseless and false" assertion, stating that the Modi government had privatized public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The Election Commission has requested that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra provide an explanation for her statements by 8 pm on Thursday. The notice underscores the Election Commission's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process by addressing concerns related to misinformation and unverified claims made during political campaigns.

The response from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with subsequent actions by the Election Commission, will be closely observed in the lead-up to the elections, adding a new dimension to the evolving political landscape.

Also read | AAP gets EC's notice for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media

Latest India News