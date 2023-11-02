'Want to ask PM Modi when will he take action against Adani?': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is campaigning in the state ahead of Assembly election, asked the Prime Minister that when will he take action against Adani.

Addressing a roadshow, Bhupesh Baghel said, "I want to ask PM Modi when will he take action against Adani? What will you (PM) do for the people of Chhattisgarh?..."

Congress committed biggest betrayal of youth in Chhattisgarh, says PM Modi

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress, saying the party and development can not exist together and it is now filling its coffers through corruption in the states under its rule after losing power at the Centre.

"Congress has committed the biggest betrayal of the youth of Chhattisgarh. They (Congress government) did not fulfill their promises.... they committed corruption in recruitment. They turned the state's PSC (public service commission) into an office of Congress Committee. Congress (leaders) recruited their children and relatives," Modi said.

Parivarvaad (dynastic leadership), nepotism and corruption have been the policy and tradition of Congress, he said.

"Modi and BJP have concern for your children. That is why I will tell the youth of Chhattisgarh that no matter how powerful the ones who have looted Chhattisgarh are, they will have to return everything. This is Modi's guarantee. No one who has looted (the state) will be spared," he said.

"The opposition was not against BJP, rather it was against a tribal daughter. Every tribal of Chhattisgarh has to always remember this insult of a tribal daughter and should take revenge from Congress," the prime minister said.

"In the five years of Congress rule in Chhattisgarh, the number of bungalows and cars of its leaders increased and only their children and relatives benefited, not the poor. What did the poor, Dalits, backward classes and tribal families of Bastar get? Under the Congress rule, they only got murder, crime, violence...," Modi said.

"Development cannot take place where there is Congress," he said.

