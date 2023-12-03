Bharatpur-Sonhat Election Result 2023: BJP's Union Minister Renuka Singh Saruta takes on Congress' Gulab Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharatpur-Sonhat Election Result 2023

Bharatpur-Sonhat Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Bharatpur-Sonhat is constituency number 1 of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Korba Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatpur-Sonhat Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place in the second phase on November 17, 2023, in Bharatpur-Sonhat.

Candidates in Bharatpur-Sonhat Assembly Seat 2023

Union Minister Renuka Singh Saruta from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gulab Singh Kamro from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Bharatpur-Sonhat constituency.

Janta Congress Chhattisgarh's (JCC) Sukhmanti Singh, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Phoolmati Gond Karia, Gana Suraksha Party's (GSP) Lalla Baiga, Gondwana Gantantra Party's (GGP) Shyam Singh Markam, Chhattisgarhiya Party's Santoshi and Independent candidates Shimla Cherwa and Shubh Sharan Singh are also in the fray.

What happened in Bharatpur-Sonhat in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP candidate Champa Devi Pawle won the Bharatpur-Sonhat seat by defeating Congress candidate Gulab Singh Kamro with a margin of 4,608 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Gulab Singh Kamro won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Champa Devi Pawle with a margin of 16,533 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bharatpur-Sonhat?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Dr Banshilal Mahto was leading from the Bharatpur-Sonhat constituency. BJP candidate Jyoti Nand Dubey was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

