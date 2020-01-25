Air India's regional arm Alliance Air to commence Kolkata-Jharsuguda flight service from Jan 27

Air India's regional arm Alliance Air said on Saturday it will commence from Monday its flight service to Jharsuguda in Odisha from Kolkata. The daily direct flight services on the Kolkata-Jharsuguda-Kolkata sector will be operated under the central government's regional connectivity scheme Udan, the airline said in a release.

Alliance Air will deploy its 70-seater ATR 72 600 aircraft on the new sector, it added.

The airline also announced all-inclusive one-way fares of Rs 2,758 for travel on the new route, as per the release.

