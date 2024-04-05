Vistara's flight disruptions caused by stretched roster for pilots, normal ops likely by May: CEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Vistara, the full-service carrier, anticipates that operations will return to normal by May as it addresses flight disruptions primarily stemming from a stretched pilot roster. CEO Vinod Kannan also highlighted that the concerns raised by pilots are currently under review and discussion within the airline.

Earlier this week, the Tata Group airline had to cancel numerous flights due to pilot unavailability, leading to a temporary reduction in overall flight operations aimed at stabilizing the situation. Over a span of three days starting from April 1, the carrier cancelled more than 125 flights.

What did Vistara CEO said?

Kannan said the need to cancel flights at short notice will not happen after this weekend as the buffer situation for pilots is stabilising. "It might be a reduced schedule. We are back to normal as far as the flights that are operating. The need to cancel flights at short notice will not happen after this weekend," he told news agency PTI.

According to him, the buffer situation in terms of pilots is stabilising and there is no cause for concern about last-minute flight cancellations. "From Monday, whatever flights are in the system, they should be operating,"

Kannan said as he sought to assure travellers that flights will not be cancelled at the last minute. As part of reduced operations, Kannan said the airline has cut 20-25 daily flights. Vistara is to operate more than 300 flights daily in the ongoing summer schedule. The airline cancelled some flights on Friday.

Vistara to merge with Air India

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, has a total of 6,500 staff, including 1,000 pilots and 2,500 cabin crew. The airline is in the process of merging with Air India. Over the weekend of March 31 to April 1 period, Vistara had a number of disruptions. Earlier this week, aviation regulator DGCA asked the airline to submit a daily report on flight cancellations and delays.

