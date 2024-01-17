Tata Punch EV launched at Rs 10.99 lakh, deliveries to begin on Januray 22

Follow us on Image Source : TATA MOTORS Punch.ev

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has launched its first all-electric vehicle (EV) - the Punch.ev. The prices for the Tata Punch.ev range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh for the top-spec variant. Deliveries of the electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) are set to begin on January 22.

“With the launch of the Punch.ev, an SUV that goes beyond every day, we are taking our commitment to an all-new level by delivering a versatile EV that aligns with evolving customer needs. It aims to catapult the Indian EV market and leapfrog India into an era of pure EVs,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said in an official statement.

Punch.ev is available in five variants: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. It comes with two battery pack options: a 25 kWh version with a claimed range of 315 km (MIDC), and a Long Range (LR) version with a 35 kWh battery pack offering an MIDC range of 421 km.

Customers will have two charging options for the Punch. ev - a 7.2 kW fast home charger exclusively available for the LR variant, and a 3.3 kW wallbox charger.

The EV features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and various safety features, including six airbags. Punch.ev aims to contribute to Tata Motors' commitment to democratise EVs and redefine standards in the Indian electric vehicle market.

