Hyundai Creta facelift launched at Rs 11 lakh; here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : HYUNDAI Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai has launched the Creta facelift in India, with the updated SUV available in variants starting at Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Creta has a front end with a rectangular grille featuring L-shaped LED daytime running lights and rectangular LED headlamps positioned on the bumper. While the side profile remains relatively unchanged, the rear fascia has been redesigned with new L-shaped LEDs and an LED light bar. The car also features redesigned bumpers with silver faux skid plates and newly designed diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, the Creta has undergone a complete revamp. The SUV now includes dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. The updated model features an all-new centre console that houses a dual-zone automatic climate control system.

The Creta offers an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery, a 2-step reclining rear seat, and rear seat headrest cushions. Additional features include a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, reading lamps, and a rear centre armrest.

Safety features

In terms of safety, the 2024 Creta is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The safety suite includes features like Lane Keep and Following Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Avoidance, Blind-Spot View Monitor, and Driver Attention Warning. The SUV also comes with six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Start Assist Control, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard.

Engine options

The Creta facelift offers three engine options, including a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 113 BHP and 144 Nm, available with a 6-speed manual or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT); a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 114 BHP and 250 Nm, offered with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic; and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 158 BHP and 253 Nm, available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.