Reliance Jio Q3 net profit surges 12.2 per cent to Rs 5,208 crore, revenue rises 10.3 per cent to Rs 25,368

India's largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, reported a 12.2 per cent increase in its net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 5,208 crore. In the corresponding period of the previous year, the net profit was recorded at Rs 4,638 crore, as indicated in the filing.

Jio's revenue from operations also showed positive growth, rising by 10.3 per cent to Rs 25,368 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 22,998 crore in the year-ago period. The financial results reflect the telecom giant's continued performance and market presence in the industry.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), also known as operating profit, witnessed a 10.6 per cent increase to Rs 13,277 crore. Furthermore, the operating profit margin showed improvement by 12 basis points, reaching 52.34 per cent. This marks a slight rise from 52.22 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Reliance Industries shares concluded the trading session flat at Rs 2,735 just before the announcement of its earnings on Friday. The financial results indicate positive performance and operational strength for Jio during the reported period.

(With PTI inputs)

