Paytm Q3 loss declines to Rs 220 crore, revenue surges 38 per cent

One 97 Communications, the parent company of the fintech firm Paytm, announced a 38 per cent increase in third-quarter revenue attributed to the strong performance of its payments business and robust loan growth in the financial services segment.

The consolidated revenue for the October-December quarter surged by 38 per cent, reaching Rs 2,851 crore compared to Rs 2,062 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Shares of One 97 Communications ended Friday's trading session at Rs 766.20, 1.58 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 754.30 on the NSE.