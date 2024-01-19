Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Paytm Q3 loss declines to Rs 220 crore, revenue surges 38 per cent

Paytm Q3 loss declines to Rs 220 crore, revenue surges 38 per cent

One 97 Communications' consolidated revenue for the quarter rose by 38 per cent, reaching Rs 2,851 crore compared to Rs 2,062 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Akshit Tyagi Written By: Akshit Tyagi New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2024 17:53 IST
Paytm
Image Source : FILE Paytm

One 97 Communications, the parent company of the fintech firm Paytm, announced a 38 per cent increase in third-quarter revenue attributed to the strong performance of its payments business and robust loan growth in the financial services segment.

The consolidated revenue for the October-December quarter surged by 38 per cent, reaching Rs 2,851 crore compared to Rs 2,062 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Shares of One 97 Communications ended Friday's trading session at Rs 766.20, 1.58 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 754.30 on the NSE.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News