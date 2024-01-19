Money markets to open at 2:30 pm on January 22: RBI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RBI building

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a change in the trading hours for money markets on January 22 due to a half-day holiday declared by the government in connection with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. On that day, money markets will open at 2:30 pm instead of the usual 9 am.

The RBI, in a circular, stated that in light of the half-day closing announced by the Government of India, the trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India will be truncated. Specifically, the trading hours for the central bank-regulated markets will be from 2:30 pm to 5 pm on Monday, January 22. This adjustment is in line with the government's decision to observe a half-day holiday for the mentioned event.

(With PTI inputs)