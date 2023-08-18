Reliance Jio launches two new prepaid mobile plans with free Netflix subscription: Here are all details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio bundles Netflix subscriptions in pre-paid mobile plans

In what could be termed as good news for OTT platform lovers, Reliance Jio on Friday unveiled two prepaid mobile plans bundled with a Netflix subscription. In a statement, the telecom company said that it is a global first-of-its-kind prepaid bundle deal for Netflix.

Jio's new plans

Along with a Netflix subscription, the company is offering two plans priced at Rs 1,099 and 1,499 with 84 days validity. The plan costing Rs 1,099 will offer Netflix mobile subscription, unlimited 5G data or 2 GB 4G data per day and unlimited voice calls. The higher plan of Rs 1,499 will offer Netflix's basic feature, which will allow users to watch on either mobile or television at one time. It will come with similar benefits as the lower-price version but will offer 3GB of 4G data per day.

The 2GB data plan with unlimited voice calls and 84 days validity cost Rs 719, and the same plan with 3GB data starts at Rs 999.

"We are committed to bringing world-class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength, and together we are creating use cases for the rest of the world to follow," Jio Platforms CEO Kiran Thomas stated.

Netflix subscription on a prepaid plan

Notably, this is the first time that a Netflix subscription would be offered on a prepaid plan, however, it is already accessible on some Jio Postpaid and Jio Fibre plans. According to the company, more than 400 million Jio prepaid consumers will now have the option of obtaining a Netflix membership through a Prepaid packaged plan with this latest launch.

"Over the years, we have launched a variety of successful local shows, documentaries and films, which have been loved by audiences across India. Our collection of must-watch stories is growing and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world," Netflix Vice President of APAC Partnerships Tony Zameczkowski said.

Netflix monthly charges

It should be noted here that the Netflix mobile separately costs Rs 149 per month and it permits watching content exclusively on mobile phones, while the Netflix basic plan separately costs Rs 199 per month.

