RBI appoints Muneesh Kapur as Executive Director: All you need to know about him

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday appointed Muneesh Kapur as its Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 3. In a statement, the central bank said that he would look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research.
Who is Muneesh Kapur?
- Muneesh Kapur holds a Master’s degree in Economics and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).
- He has worked for nearly three decades in the RBI in different capacities
- Kapur has worked in the areas of macroeconomic policy and research and monetary policy in the Department of Economic Policy
- He has worked in Research and Monetary Policy Department of the RBI
- He also served as Adviser to the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund during 2012-15
- Before being promoted as ED, Kapur was Adviser-in-Charge of the Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee
