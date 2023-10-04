Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
RBI appoints Muneesh Kapur as Executive Director: All you need to know about him

The Reserve Bank of India said that Muneesh Kapur would be looking after the Department of Economic and Policy Research. He has worked for nearly three decades in the RBI in different capacities.

Updated on: October 04, 2023 18:12 IST
RBI
Image Source : FILE The Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday appointed Muneesh Kapur as its Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 3. In a statement, the central bank said that he would look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research. 

Who is Muneesh Kapur?

  • Muneesh Kapur holds a Master’s degree in Economics and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).
  • He has worked for nearly three decades in the RBI in different capacities 
  • Kapur has worked in the areas of macroeconomic policy and research and monetary policy in the Department of Economic Policy
  • He has worked in Research and Monetary Policy Department of the RBI
  • He also served as Adviser to the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund during 2012-15
  • Before being promoted as ED, Kapur was Adviser-in-Charge of the Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee

