'Muft Bijli Yojana' to provide 300 units electricity to 1 crore houses per month; here's how you can apply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana', an initiative aimed at providing 300 units of free electricity every month to one crore households across the nation.

The scheme, originally introduced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the reading of the Interim Budget 2024-25, involves an investment of Rs 75,000 crore by the Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi emphasised the government's commitment to sustainable development and the welfare of its citizens.

"In order to further sustainable development and people's wellbeing, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month," he said in a post on X.

To ensure the scheme's effectiveness, the Centre will provide significant subsidies directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts and offer heavily concessional bank loans, thereby minimising any financial burden on the people. Additionally, all stakeholders will be seamlessly integrated into a national online portal for efficient coordination and implementation.

Here's how you can apply for PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Install solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on rooftops or residential properties.

Apply for the scheme online through the official portal: https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

Register on the portal by providing your state, electricity distribution company, consumer number, mobile number, and email.

Log in using the consumer number and mobile number, then fill out the rooftop solar application form.

Await feasibility approval, following which the solar plant will be installed by registered vendors.

Upon installation completion, submit plant details and apply for a net metre.

Receive a commissioning certificate after net metre installation and DISCOM inspection.

Provide bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal to receive subsidies, which will be credited within 30 days.

PM Modi's announcement of the solar power scheme came after the inauguration of Ram Mandir last month. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release dated January 22, 2024, PM Modi chaired a meeting immediately after his visit to Ayodhya, where he launched the "Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana" with the goal of installing rooftop solar panels on one crore houses, empowering households to meet their electricity needs and reduce costs through solar energy harnessing.