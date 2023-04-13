Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Linking your RuPay credit card to UPI ID made easy with these simple steps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorised the linking of RuPay credit cards with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) last year.

Previously, users could only use their savings account or debit card to initiate a UPI payment. However, with the introduction of the new policy,RuPay credit cards can also be linked to UPI, allowing users to pay using popular UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay.

ALSO READ: Apple ramps up iPhone production in India to $7 billion in strategic shift from China

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to link your RuPay Credit Card to your UPI ID.

1: Open your UPI app on your smartphone

There are several UPI apps available in the market, such as BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe, and more. You can choose any UPI app of your choice.

2: Click on 'Add a Bank Account'

After opening the UPI app, click on 'Add a Bank Account' or 'Link New Account'. You will see a list of banks, choose the bank account linked to your RuPay Credit Card.

3: Select 'Credit Card' as the account type

Once you have selected the bank account, you will see two options - 'Bank Account' and 'Credit Card'. Click on Credit Card.

4: Enter RuPay Credit Card details

Now, enter your RuPay Credit Card details, such as the card number, expiry date, and CVV.

5: Set a UPI PIN

Next, set a UPI PIN for your RuPay Credit Card. This will be a 4- or 6-digit PIN that you will use to make transactions.

6: Link your RuPay Credit Card to UPI ID

After setting the UPI PIN, you will see a confirmation message on the app screen that your RuPay Credit Card has been successfully linked to your UPI ID.

By following these simple steps, you can link your RuPay Credit Card to your UPI ID and enjoy hassle-free transactions.

1. Benefits of RuPay Credit Card UPI Linking:

2. One can easily manage all transactions from a single app

3. Saves time as there is no need to switch between multiple apps

4. Easy access to credit card transactions and statements

5. Secure and safe transactions with the help of a UPI PIN

6. No need to remember different login credentials for multiple apps.

Linking your RuPay Credit Card to your UPI ID is a quick and easy process. It offers a lot of benefits and makes it convenient to manage your finances.

Latest Business News