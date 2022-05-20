Jet Airways one step closer to the sky as DGCA allows airlines to resume commercial flight ops

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jet Airways

Jet Airways on has been granted the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by the Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, reported news agency PTI. The airlines can resume commercial flight operations soon.

In its old avatar, the airline was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways. The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.

With DGCA officials onboard, the airline had successfully operated five proving flights on May 15 and 17.

