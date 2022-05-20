Friday, May 20, 2022
     
Jet Airways one step closer to the sky as DGCA allows airlines to resume commercial flight ops

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2022 18:37 IST
Jet Airways on has been granted the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by the Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, reported news agency PTI. The airlines can resume commercial flight operations soon. 

In its old avatar, the airline was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways. The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.

With DGCA officials onboard, the airline had successfully operated five proving flights on May 15 and 17.

