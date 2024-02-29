Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Indian ultra-rich individuals projected to rise 50 per cent by 2028: Knight Frank Wealth Report.

Knight Frank Wealth Report 2024: The number of Indian ultra-high-net-worth individuals is expected to increase to as high as 19,908 by 2028 from 13,263 in 2023, leading to a 50.1 per cent growth in their numbers. Individuals with a net worth of USD 30 million and above are considered ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

These numbers, as projected by global consultancy firm Knight Frank, would be the highest growth in number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals for any country, in the next five years. During the same period, the consultancy, in its flagship report, 'Knight Frank Wealth Report 2024', expects the number of wealthy individuals globally is expected to surge by 28.1 per cent to 802,891.

In 2023, the number of such individuals globally rose by 4.2 per cent, 626,619 from 601,300 a year earlier. India, however, saw an annual rise of 6.1 per cent in UHNWI population in 2023 over the previous year.

India's super-rich allocate 32 per centof their wealth in housing properties

India's super-rich have allocated 32 per cent of their wealth in residential properties in the country and overseas, Knight Frank said in a report on Wednesday (February 28). As per real estate consultant Knight Frank's The Wealth Report 2024, 32 per cent of India's Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals' (UHNWIs) wealth is allocated towards the residential real estate asset class.

Nearly 14 per cent of their residential portfolio is allocated outside India. UHNWIs are individuals with a net worth of USD 30 million and above. On an average, an Indian UHNWI owns 2.57 homes while a sizable 28 per cent have rented out their second homes during 2023, the report said. According to Knight Frank, about 12 per cent of the country's UHNWIs plan to buy a new home in 2024. A similar percentage of wealthy individuals in India purchased a new home last year. Globally, 22 per cent of the ultra-wealthy are expected to purchase a home in 2024.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, "The prime residential assets continue to be the mainstream investment avenue for ultra-wealthy individuals in the country."

Separately, the report noted that Mumbai ranked 8th on Knight Frank's Prime International Residential Index (PIRI) index in 2023 as compared to the 37th rank in 2022, driven by 10 per cent year-on-year growth in terms of annual luxury residential price rise.

This jump has marked a place for Mumbai in the top 10 leading luxury residential markets. Manila (26 per cent growth) leads the rankings while last year's frontrunner Dubai (16 per cent) slipped one spot. The Bahamas (15 per cent) comes in the third place with Algarve and Cape Town (both 12.3 per cent) completing the top five.

Among other Indian cities, Delhi ranked 37th and showcased a rise of 4.2 per cent year-on-year in 2023 as compared to the 77th rank in 2022. Bengaluru stands at the 59th rank compared to 63rd in 2022 recording a 2.2 per cent year-on-year increase in 2023.

"The outlook for 2024 remains bright as Mumbai with a 5.5 per cent prime price growth forecast, ranks second among the 25 cities globally. As we navigate the complexities of the global market, India's emergence as a prime destination for luxury real estate investment is undeniable," Baijal said.

Of the 100 luxury residential markets tracked, 80 recorded positive to neutral annual price growth. Asia-Pacific (3.8 per cent) pipped the Americas (3.6 per cent) to the title of the strongest-performing world region, with Europe, the Middle East, and Africa trailing (2.6 per cent).

What 'Attitude Survey' said?

According to the Attitude Survey that is part of the Wealth Report 2024, 32 per cent of India's ultra-high-net-worth individuals, wealth is allocated towards the residential real estate asset class. According to the Knight Frank report, 90 per cent of Indian UHNWIs are expecting an increase in their wealth this year. Almost 63 per cent of these UHNWIs expect a significant increase of more than 10 per cent in their wealth.

"In a transformative era of wealth creation, India stands as a testament to thriving prosperity and burgeoning opportunities in the global economic spectrum," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"While global uncertainty prevails, easing domestic inflationary risks and the likelihood of rate cuts will further accentuate the growth of the Indian economy, and the reflection of this sentiment is echoed by wealthy Indians," said Baijal.

Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank, said outside Asia, strong growth is focused on the Middle East, Australasia and North America, with Europe lagging and Africa and Latin America likely to be the weakest regions.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections parties declare income: BJP highest, NPP's wealth surged 1,502%

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's combined wealth REVEALED | Details inside