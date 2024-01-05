Economy to grow by 7.3 per cent in current fiscal against 7.2 per cent in 2022-23, govt estimates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

The government on Friday estimated that the Indian economy will grow by 7.3 per cent in current fiscal against 7.2 per cent expansion in Financial Year 2022-23.

Releasing the first advance estimates of National Income for 2023-24, the NSO said, "Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 171.79 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs 160.06 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2023".

According to a statement, the growth in real GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 7.3 per cent compared to 7.2 per cent in 2022-23.

GDP at current prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 296.58 lakh crore against the provisional estimate of GDP of Rs 272.41 lakh crore for the year 2022-23, released on May 31, 2023, it stated.

The growth in nominal GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 8.9 per cent against 16.1 per cent in 2022-23, it added.

In December 2023, the RBI raised India's GDP growth rate estimate to 7 per cent for 2023-24 from its earlier projection of 6.5 per cent.

