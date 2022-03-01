Tuesday, March 01, 2022
     
  GST collections in February at over Rs 1.33 lakh crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year
  Ilker Ayci declines Tata Group's offer to be CEO & MD of Air India: Sources
  PM Modi asks Indian Air Force to join evacuation efforts, say sources
Ilker Ayci declines Tata Group's offer to be CEO & MD of Air India: Sources

On February 14, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2022 13:22 IST
Ilker Ayci has declined the Tata Group’s offer to be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Air India, aviation industry sources said on Tuesday.

On February 14, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch had last Friday said the government should not give clearance to the appointment of Ilker Ayci the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India "keeping in view national security".

SJM's co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan had said the government is "already sensitive" to the issue and has taken up the matter "very seriously".

When asked for the reasons why the SJM is opposed to the newly appointed CEO and MD, Mahajan had reiterated that it's a matter of national security.

"After all, decisions are taken about a person based on his relationships,” he had said.

