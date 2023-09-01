Government exempts LPG imports from 15 per cent agri cess

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Gas cylinder

LPG : The government has exempted imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane from 15 per cent agri cess with effect from today (September 1). The government had in July imposed a 15 per cent agri cess on imports of these goods.

The Finance Ministry in a notification said that imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane have been fully exempted from Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess (AIDC) effective September 1.

Meanwhile, the bumper earnings in the first five months of the current fiscal and international benchmark coming off its highs will help state-owned oil companies absorb the Rs 200 per cylinder cut in cooking gas LPG prices, sources said indicating there may be no government compensation for that.

On Tuesday, the government announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas to soften the impact of rising inflation on households as well as counter the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress party in upcoming assembly elections.

This resulted in the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital coming down to Rs 903 from Rs 1,103 earlier. For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) posted bumper earnings in the April-June quarter and the trend is continuing in thereafter, government and industry sources said.

Also, Saudi CP- the price to which domestic LPG rates are benchmarked due to high import dependence- declined from USD 732 per tonne in March 2023 to USD 385 in July. Rates have gone up in August to USD 464 per tonne but still provide enough cushion for oil companies to cut LPG prices, they said.

