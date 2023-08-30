India TV poll: LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 200. Will the BJP get its direct benefit in the upcoming polls?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE LPG gets cheaper by Rs 200

The government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas to soften the impact of rising inflation on households as well as counter the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress party in upcoming assembly elections. At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103 - more than double the rate it came for in May 2020. It will cost Rs 903 when the decision is implemented from Wednesday.

For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy. Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households. Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crores. Commenting on the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi the festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to enhance happiness in the family and the decision to cut prices will greatly help women.

India TV asked public opinion on the same issue through poll, 'Will the BJP get its direct benefit in the upcoming polls?' While most voters think that the BJP will definitely benefit from the move, only a handful think otherwise.

As many as 12,137 people participated in the poll and most of the people were of the opinion that the BJP will get direct benefit of this decision in the upcoming polls. Out of 12,137 people, a high 73 per cent said the saffron party will get direct benefits. At the same time, 23 per cent of people believed the decision to slash the prices of LPG cylinders is not going to help the BJP, while 4 per cent were not sure and chose the option of 'Can't say'.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll Result

