Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis hails GMR Group's role in building Mediterranean's largest airport in Crete

New Delhi: GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (GIL), a subsidiary of GMR Group, hosted Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Delhi Airport, during his current visit to India. Mitsotakis was welcomed by GMR Group Chairman GM Rao, GMR International Airports and Energy, Business Chairman, Srinivas Bommidala, GMR's Business Chairman, Transportation & Urban Infrastructure, BVN Rao, alongside other business leaders.

While exploring the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) at Delhi Airport, Mitsotakis expressed his admiration for its ambience and architecture and hailed Delhi Airport as India's Gateway to the World. He particularly commended the use of technology and sustainability measures that contribute to the creation of green infrastructure and state-of-the-art passenger experiences at GMR-run airports.

During his visit to India, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis shared his thoughts, stating, "It’s no surprise that we already have Indian companies investing in Greek infrastructure. I had the pleasure before flying out to Mumbai to visit the control centre of the Delhi airport managed by GMR."

"GMR is actively involved in constructing the new airport on my home island of Crete, the biggest airport currently constructed anywhere in the Mediterranean. This could only be the beginning," he said.

GMR Group Chairman, GM Rao emphasised the significance of Greek PM's visit, saying, "It is indeed a privilege for the Group to host the Greek Prime Minister on his visit to India. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has showcased a remarkable commitment to fostering foreign investments, exemplifying a proactive approach and steadfast dedication. This visit strengthens the bond between our nations, promising a future of learning experiences and holistic economic growth."

GMR International Airports and Energy, Business Chairman, Srinivas Bommidala said, "The visit of the Greek PM to Delhi Airport not only symbolises the strong ties between GMR Group and the Greece Government but also serves as a testament to our commitment towards fostering international collaborations. We envision a future of shared growth and mutual benefit. Our ongoing projects, particularly the ambitious Heraklion International Airport project in Crete in collaboration with GEK Terna, exemplify our dedication to contributing to the economic development of Greece. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with GEK Terna, led by George Peristeris, the Chairman and CEO of GEK TERNA Group. GMR is also actively exploring investment opportunities in Greece, notably at Kalamata Airport."

The ambitious Heraklion International Airport (HER) project in Crete in collaboration with GEK Terna, marks a transformative journey for GMR Group in Greece. It is Greece's second busiest after Athens Airport and is set to become a pioneer in greenfield airport development in the country. The project aims to revolutionise travel experiences, enhance connectivity, generate employment opportunities, and stimulate economic growth.

GMR Group reiterated its commitment to progress and collaboration, announcing its active pursuit of new investment opportunities in Greece, and furthering the ongoing partnership with GEK Terna.