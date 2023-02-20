Vedanta-Foxconn finalises Gujarat's Dholera for first semiconductor manufacturing plant in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

India first semi-conductor plant: Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad has been finalised by Foxconn and Indian conglomerate Vedanta to set up their semiconductor and display manufacturing plant, a senior government official said.

Vedanta and Foxconn in September 2022 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 1,54,000 crore in the state.

Once established, it will be India's first semi-conductor manufacturing plant.

"After a detailed site analysis in consultation with Gujarat government authorities, the joint venture entity of Vedanta and Foxconn has selected Dholera SIR for setting up their semiconductor and display manufacturing facility. The project is in the advanced stage of evaluation by the government of India," PTI quoted an official.

Vedanta and Foxconn had signed the MoU in Gandhinagar in the presence of Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw last year.

Under the 'Gujarat Semiconductor Policy 2022-27', the project will get various subsidies and incentives, like zero stamp duty on land purchase and subsidised water and electricity.

