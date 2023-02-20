'You've made India proud, salute you': PM Modi to rescue teams returned from quake-hit Turkey

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with NDRF teams and other disaster management personnel who carried out relief and rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria as part of #OperationDost.

"You have done great service to humanity, made India proud," PM Modi to assistance and relief teams which returned from quake-hit Turkey.

"No matter which country, if it is about humanity, then India keeps human interest paramount. The whole world saw how you reached there immediately. It shows your preparedness and your training skills. The way our NDRF personnel have worked for 10 days is worth praising," the Prime Minister said.

"Our dog squad members showed amazing strength. The country is proud of you. Our culture has taught us 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We consider the whole world as one family. When a member of the family is in trouble, it is India's duty to help it," said PM Modi.

"We all have seen those pictures where a mother gives you a blessing by kissing on the forehead. When there was an earthquake in Gujarat in 2001, I worked as a volunteer, and I have seen the difficulties faced in rescuing people," he added.

The Prime Minister further said, "I salute you all today. When someone helps others, he is selfless. This applies not only to individuals but also to nations. Over the years, India has strengthened its identity both as self-reliant and selfless."

"Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Turkey. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Turkiey," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Twitter on Sunday.

"Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdağı & Antakya," he said.

ALSO READ | 'Kyiv has captured a part of my heart': Biden lands in war-torn Ukraine ahead of war anniversary

ALSO READ | 'Narendra Gautam Das...': Congress' Pawan Khera mocks PM Modi, BJP hits back | WATCH

Latest India News