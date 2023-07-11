Four Indian-origin biz tycoons named in Forbes America's 100 richest self-made women: Complete list here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Four Indian-origin biz tycoon in Forbes 2023 list

The American business magazine 'Forbes' has named Four Indian-origin women, including Jayshree Ullal and Indra Nooyi, in America’s 100 most successful women list. Forbes, on July 10, released the list of 100 most successful entrepreneurs, executives, and entertainers in the US.

As per the list, four Indian-origin business tycoon, including President and CEO of Arista Networks, a computer networking firm; Jayshree Ullal, co-founder of IT consulting and outsourcing firm Synte; Neerja Sethi, co-founder and former chief technology officer (CTO) of cloud company Confluent; Neha Narkhede and PepsiCo's former chair and CEO Indra Nooyi are among America's 100 richest self-made women.

Jayshree Ullal

Jayshree Ullal (62) is president and CEO of Arista Networks, a computer networking firm. She ranked 15th on the list and has a net worth of $2.4 billion. She owns 2.4 per cent stock of Arista Networks. The company recorded revenue of nearly $4.4 billion in 2022. Ullal is also on the board of directors of 'Snowflake', a cloud computing company that went public in September 2020.

Educational Qualification: Ullal has studied Electrical Engineering at San Francisco State University and Engineering Management at Santa Clara University.

Neerja Sethi

Neerja Sethi (68) featured 25th among the Forbes America's 100 richest self-made women list. Sethi and her husband Bharat Desai, co-founded the IT consulting and outsourcing firm 'Syntel' in 1980. A French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel in October 2018 for $3.4 billion and Sethi got an estimated $510 million for her stake.

Educational Qualification: Sethi has done Bachelor of Arts/Science and Master of Business Administration from the University of Delhi (DU) and Master of Science from Oakland University.

Neha Narkhede

Neha Narkhede (38) co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer of cloud company Confluent featured 50th on Forbes 2023 list. Narkhede is a software engineer-turned-entrepreneur and her net worth is $520 million. She helped in developing the open-source messaging system 'Apache Kafka' to help develop LinkedIn's massive influx of data. In March 2023, Narkhede announced her new company $586 million (2022 revenues), fraud detection firm Oscilar that went public in June 2021 at a $9.1 billion valuation. As per Forbes, she owns around 6 percent of the company.

Educational Qualification: Narkhede went to the Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), University of Pune, where she secured a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSc Engineering). In 2007, she received a Masters in Technology (MTech) from Georgia Tech.

Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi (67) is PepsiCo's former chairperson and CEO and has been ranked 77th on the list. Nooyi, with a a net worth of $350 million left the beverage company in 2019 after being associated for almost 24 years. Her fortune stems from stock she was granted while working at PepsiCo. Nooyi was named among one of corporate America's few female CEOs in 2006. Her wealth is a result of the shares she received as a PepsiCo employee.

Educational Qualification: Nooyi grew up in India and received an MBA from Yale before counted among one of corporate America's few female CEOs in 2006.

