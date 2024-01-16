Follow us on Image Source : EASEMYTRIP EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti

Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, defended the company's choice to halt flight bookings to the Maldives, saying that certain individuals perceived the action as political.

Nishant said that some users accused his company of fueling the India-Maldives dispute. The CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip said that the company would have taken the same decision regardless of the ruling government in India.

'When we took this decision, it was risky to let go of sizeable revenue and alienating a chunk of userbase. But we are thankful to 95 per cent people of India, who are supporting us, our app download increased by 280 per cent last week. Remaining 5 per cent folks seem aggravated, as they are seeing it politically, and probably it's not matching with their political ideology. Perhaps, we would have done the same, no matter which government was ruling in India, as it just made sense to uphold the dignity of our country," he said.

A row erupted between India and the Maldives after three deputy ministers of the Maldives posted derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lakshadweep.