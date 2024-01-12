'Nation First, Business Later': EaseMyTrip reiterates its stand to halt travel bookings to Maldives amid row

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA/PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

India-Maldives row: In the midst of the controversy surrounding derogatory comments made by Maldivian ministers and government officials regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, EaseMyTrip, an Indian travel company, reaffirmed its decision to halt all bookings to the island nation since January 8.

In an official release titled 'Nation First, Business Later', the travel company stated, "We are immensely proud of India's stunning beaches. Our country boasts a vast 7,500-kilometer coastline, featuring the wonders of Lakshadweep, the Andamans, Goa, Kerala, etc."

EaseMyTrip's official statement

"We have taken a stand in response to the recent inappropriate and unprovoked remarks by multiple Maldivian ministers about India, its citizens and our Hon'ble PM. Starting January 8th, we have indefinitely suspended all travel bookings to the Maldives. For us, our nation takes precedence over profits," the firm added. "Your support on social media is a reflection of our shared love for the nation. Let's stay united in this journey," it stated further.

PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep garnered attention after Prime Minister Modi posted delightful images from his visit to the Union Territory on January 22, emphasizing the potential for developing beach tourism in the island cluster. He also shared several images showcasing the pristine beaches of Lakshadweep, including a moment where he had an 'exhilarating experience' trying his hand at snorkelling.

However, in a subsequently deleted social media post, Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi's visit to the Indian island cluster.

#BoycottMaldives top trend on social media

Amid an outpouring of anger on social media over the disparaging references to PM Modi, with #BoycottMaldives a top trend across online forums, leading faces from the Indian film industry as well as top celebrities came out in support of the call to promote beach tourism in Lakshadweep and elsewhere.

Maldivian govt's stand on the issue

Amidst the online uproar, the Maldivian government distanced itself from the derogatory remarks directed at PM Modi. Moosa Zameer, the Maldivian Minister for Foreign Affairs, stated that such comments against foreign leaders are 'unacceptable' and do not represent the official stance of the government. However, New Delhi, expressing strong objection to the remarks, summoned the Maldivian envoy and lodged a vigorous protest. The envoy was seen arriving at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the South Block and departing later on January 9.

India's role in Maldivian Tourism

According to data released by the Maldivian Tourism Ministry, Indians constituted the highest number of visitors to the archipelago last year. Several media reports citing figures from the Maldives Tourism Ministry indicated that in 2023, Indians recorded the highest number of visits to the country, totalling 2,09,198 arrivals. Russia secured the second position with 2,09,146 arrivals, followed by China in third place with 1,87,118 arrivals.

Even in 2022, Indians accounted for the largest number of visits to the Maldives, with 2,40,000 arrivals. Russia followed closely in second place with 198,000 arrivals while Britain ranked third with over 1,77,000 arrivals.

(With inputs from agencies)

