Direct tax to GDP ratio climbs to 6.11% in F.Y. 2022-23: CBDT releases comprehensive data Direct Tax to GDP ratio seen an upward trajectory, ascending from 5.62% in F.Y. 2013-14 to 6.11% in F.Y. 2022-23, showcasing enhanced fiscal contribution.