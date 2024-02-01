Budget 2024: Finance Minister talks about 'Panchamrit' goals; here's what it means

"Aligning with the ‘Panchamrit’ goals, our government will facilitate sustaining high and more resource-efficient economic growth. This will work towards energy security in terms of availability, accessibility, and affordability," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the presentation of the interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the government's commitment to the 'Panchamrit' goals and outlined measures to achieve sustainable and resource-efficient economic growth.

She emphasised the importance of energy security in terms of availability, accessibility, and affordability. To meet the commitment of 'net zero' by 2070, several measures were announced, including viability gap funding for harnessing offshore wind energy, setting up coal gasification and liquefaction capacity, phased mandatory blending of compressed biogas, and providing financial assistance for biomass aggregation machinery.

What are the Panchamrit goals?

The 'Panchamrit' goals were initially announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate summit in 2021. The five-point agenda includes increasing non-fossil fuel energy capacity, meeting 50 per cent of energy requirements through renewable energy, reducing total carbon emissions, lowering the carbon intensity of the economy, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. The government aims to align with these goals for sustainable environmental practices.