Bihar Business Connect 2023: Adani Group vows to make additional investment of Rs 8,700 crore in state

The Adani Group vowed on Thursday to raise the conglomerate's investment in Bihar in addition to expanding into new sectors where they had no presence in the state. The group said it would make an additional investment of Rs 8,700 crore in Bihar in various sectors, including cement manufacturing, logistics and the agro-industry.

Addressing Bihar Business Connect 2023, Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil and Gas) of Adani Enterprises, said the group intends to raise its investment in the state to Rs 8,700 crore from the current Rs 850 crore.

Adani group's investment plan

"We will invest in three additional areas and generate 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Two large-size godowns will come up in the state, one of which will be set up in the capital city Patna," the official said. Further," Pranav Adani said on the occasion. The Adani Group aims to raise its godown storage capacity from 1 lakh square feet to 65 lakh square feet, with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

The Adani Group wants to raise its storage capacity in Purnea, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Kishanganj, and Araria with an investment of Rs 900 crore. Further in his address, Pranav Adani said the group wants to expand its city gas network in Gaya and Nalanda with an estimated investment of Rs 200 crore. Adani Wilmar, the conglomerate FMCG company, will make its mark in the eastern state.

The group will also allocate Rs 200 crore to enhance its city gas distribution network in Gaya and Nalanda, Adani said. "We are planning to start producing compressed biogas and EV chargers. This initiative will create jobs for almost 1,500 people in the state. The Adani Group is also contemplating bringing Adani Wilmar to Bihar,” he said.

Adani group hails Bihar govt

The company has plans to enter the cement manufacturing sector, too, establishing units in Warsaliganj and Mahawal at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore. Adani also hailed the Bihar government for its developmental and social schemes.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released the Bihar Logistics Policy 2023 and a coffee table book (of the state industries department) at the summit on Thursday. The policy aims at providing “international-standard” infrastructure facilities for industrial and social growth. Kumar, however, did not address the gathering at the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

