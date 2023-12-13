Bihar business summit: Govt signs MoUs with eight firms for investment of Rs 554.4 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has signed MoUs with eight companies in textile, and leather sectors, proposing investments of Rs 554.4 crore.

"With new policies, Bihar has changed. Join the new Bihar and enrich it. If industries grow in the state, the country will progress too. I once again request the Centre to create at least four SEZs in the state that will pave the way for fresh investment opportunities," said Bihar Industries minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth at the inaugural session of the two-day global investors' summit 'Bihar Business Connect-2023'.

"There is no doubt that investors are coming to Bihar. An increase in investments would take Bihar to the list of top 10 states in terms of industries in the next five years, and in the subsequent five years, it will make it to the list of top five states in the country," the minister asserted.

Bihar minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth further pitched for the demand for Bihar's special status to accelerate the state's growth adding that they are focussing on food processing, leather, textiles, and information technology.

Kamal Oswal of Nahar Group of Industries, said, "Our group will soon build a logistics park in Patna. Production of items of Monte Carlo brand will now start in Bihar... Our company operates industries in Punjab and Rajasthan, and about 25,000 people work in our firm, of whom around 40 per cent are from Bihar.

Vijay Jha, Director of Savi Leathers, shared his journey of starting a leather garment factory in 2009. His firm now exports goods to 12 countries.

With inputs from PTI

