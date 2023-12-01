Bank holidays in December: Banks to remain closed for 18 days | Check state-wise list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Bank holidays in December: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays in December. As per the RBI's holiday list, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 18 days this month.

This includes all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, in the last month of this year. In the case of state-specific festivals, banks will remain closed only in those states. However, during national festivals like Christmas, banks will be closed across the nation.

Individuals planning to visit the bank for urgent matters should be mindful of the specified holiday dates. Although physical branches will be closed on these upcoming holidays, digital services such as mobile banking, UPI, and internet banking will remain operational without any disruptions.

Here's a complete list of bank holidays in December 2023

December 1: Banks will be closed in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland due to State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day.

December 4: Banks will remain closed in Goa due to the Feast of St. Francis Xavier.

December 12: Bank holiday in Meghalaya due to Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma.

December 13: There will be a bank holiday in Sikkim due to Losung/Namsung.

December 14: There will be a holiday for banks in Sikkim due to Losung/Namsung.

December 18- There will be a bank holiday in Meghalaya due to the death anniversary of U Soso Tham.

December 19- There will be a holiday for banks in Goa due to State Liberation Day.

December 25: Banks will be closed across the country for Christmas.

December 26: Due to Christmas celebrations, banks will remain closed in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

December 27: Bank holiday in Nagaland due to Christmas.

December 30: Banks will be closed in Meghalaya because of U Kiang Nangbah.

December Bank Holiday: Saturdays and Sundays

December 3: Sunday (banks will be closed in all states)

December 9: Second Saturday (all states)

December 10: Sunday (all states)

December 17: Sunday (all states)

December 23: Fourth Saturday (all states)

December 24: Sunday (all states)

December 31: Sunday (all states)

According to the Reserve Bank of India, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

