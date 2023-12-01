Commercial LPG gas cylinder rate hiked from today | Check new prices in your city

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTOT REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

LPG price hike: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 21 per cylinder in various locations across the country. The hike will come into effect from today (December 1). The hike in the cost of commercial gas cylinders will particularly impact the restaurant and food business, potentially affecting the expenses of individuals dining out.

New rates of 19-kg LPG cylinder

After the increase, a 19 kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 1796.50 in Delhi, Rs 1908 in Kolkata, Rs 1749 in Mumbai, and Rs 1968.50 in Chennai. Previously, the price of the 19kg LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1775.50, Rs 1885.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1728 in Mumbai, and Rs 1942 in Chennai.

It is pertinent to mention that the latest revision in the price comes after a Rs 100 increase on November 1 and a subsequent reduction of Rs 57 on November 16.

Relief for domestic consumers

There is good news for domestic consumers as companies have not made any changes in the price of the 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder. The price of domestic LPG, used in household kitchens for cooking purposes, remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Earlier, the government had reduced the price of this cylinder by Rs 200. According to the official website of Indian Oil, this cylinder is available in Delhi for Rs 903. In Noida, it is available for Rs 900.50. Similarly, it is priced at Rs 929 in Kolkata, Rs 902.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 918.50 in Chennai.

ATF price cut

Oil marketing companies slashed the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from today by 4.6 per cent. This is the second reduction in one month.

For domestic airlines, the new price per kiloliter is Rs 1,06,155.67 in Delhi, Rs 1,44,639.70 in Kolkata, Rs 99,223.44 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,09,966.39 in Chennai. The reduction in ATF prices may lead to some relief for passengers in airfares, potentially making air travel in the country more affordable.

