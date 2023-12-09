'India will become USD 5 trillion economy by end of 2025': Amit Shah at Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit

Follow us on Image Source : X Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit: India will become a USD 5 trillion economy by the end of 2025, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. Addressing the valedictory session of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, Shah said that due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has progressed rapidly on every front in the last decade.

'India never make so big leap before'

He said that during 75 years of independence, the country had never taken such a big leap before. "The world is looking to India with hope today. Between 2014 and 2023, India has risen from its position as the 11th to the fifth economy in the world. Never before did the country make so big a leap during 75 years of Independence," he said. Shah attributed all this to Modi's visionary leadership and his capacity to translate his vision into a reality.

The Home Minister said that PM Modi is leading the movement against climate change, leading an international campaign for a terrorism-free world, and is trying to boost the world's slowing GDP through his Make in India programme. He said that the G-20 Delhi Declaration is a major achievement of India on the diplomatic front, which the world will remember for decades to come.

'India will emerge as third-largest economy in world'

Shah further said that the country's per capita income has doubled in the last ten years. He further added that 13 and a half crore people have come out of poverty across the country during the period. "The IMF described India as a bright spot in a dark zone. Morgan Stanley said by 2027, India will emerge as the third-largest economy in the world, forging ahead of Japan and Germany. These are good signs. India's time has arrived," he noted.

Investors and delegates from around the world participated in the Global Investors Summit in Dehradun. On the first day of the Global Investors Summit, MOUs worth more than 44,000 crores were signed. It is noteworthy that on Friday, industrialist Pranav Adani provided information about his investments and industry in the Garhwal and Kumaon regions. Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal, also shared details of his plans for the programme.

