PM Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 in Dehradun | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Friday. Ahead of the inauguration, the prime minister inspected an exhibition at the venue of the event. The ‘Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023’ is being held at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun.

Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

While speaking at the event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the Modi government's policies, saying the Centre's policies helped Uttarakhand to achieve economic growth and launch development projects in the Himalayan state.

"Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023’ is a step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination. The two-day summit is being held on 8th and 9th December, 2023 with the theme - “Peace to Prosperity”. The summit will be attended by thousands of investors and delegates from across the world. It will witness participation of Union Ministers, Ambassadors of various countries along with leading industrialists, among others," the statement released by the government read.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the summit, according to an official release. Dehradun has been beautified for over a fortnight ahead of the event. The arterial roads have been renovated and the damaged dividers and pavements repaired.

All arrangements for organising the summit should be completed on time, Dhami told officials. This is a big event for the state, he said.

Dhami held a number of roadshows in major cities across the country and in the UK's London and Birmingham in the run-up to the summit to lure investors to the state.

Investment MoUs worth more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore have already been signed with various companies to invest in the state, he said.

Efforts are being made now to implement the MoUs that have the potential to create employment opportunities for the locals, Dhami added.

