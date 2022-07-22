Akasa Air, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline, opens flight ticket bookings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The airline will operate what they claim to be India’s greenest fleet with 72 Boeing 737MAX aircraft, to be delivered over five years.

Akasa Air ticket bookings: Akasa Air, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline, has opened ticket bookings from today (July 22, Friday). The airline will connect four cities in phase one of its operation offering 56 weekly flights.

According to a statement by Akasa Air, ticket bookings for commercial flights connecting Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi will be made available. In the inaugural phase of its network development, Akasa Air will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting August 7, 2022.

Following this, starting August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. All flights are open for sale with immediate effect, the statement said.

"We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful," Vinay Dube, founder and CEO Akasa Air said.

Commenting on Akasa Air's network expansion plans, Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer said, "Akasa Air's network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country. We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year”.

