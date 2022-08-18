Thursday, August 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Airtel gets spectrum allocation letter, Sunil Mittal hails ease of doing business

Airtel gets spectrum allocation letter, Sunil Mittal hails ease of doing business

This is the first time ever that the Department of Telecom (DoT) has handed out a spectrum allocation letter on the day of making upfront payment.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2022 10:54 IST
Airtel, Bharti Airtel, 5g allocation letter, airtel 5g letter, airtel Department of Telecom
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Bharti Airtel received spectrum allocation letter within few hours of making upfront payment to the Department of Telecom.

Highlights

  • Airtel receives spectrum allocation letter within few hours of making upfront payment
  • Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal hailed ease of doing business
  • This is the first time ever that DoT has handed out spectrum allocation letter

Bharti Airtel received spectrum allocation letter within few hours of making upfront payment to the Department of Telecom, Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Thursday. 

"In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with DoT, this is a first! Business as it should be. Leadership at work-Right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a Change! Change that can transform this nation – power its dreams to be a developed nation," Mittal said. "Airtel paid Rs 8,312.4 crore towards spectrum dues and was provided the allocation letter for the designated frequency bands within hours. E band allocation was given along with spectrum as promised. No Fuss, No Follow Up, No running around the corridors and No tall claims. This is ease of doing business at work in its full glory," Mittal said in a statement.

This is the first time ever that the Department of Telecom (DoT) has handed out a spectrum allocation letter on the day of making upfront payment. The Department of Telecom has received payment of around Rs 17,876 crore from service providers -- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for spectrum they won in a recent auction. 

While all telecom operators have opted to make payments in 20 annual installments, Bharti Airtel paid Rs 8,312.4 crore equivalent to four annual installments. Airtel acquired 19,867.8 MHz spectrum by securing a pan-India footprint of 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands and select purchase of radio waves in low and mid-band spectrum. 

Also Read | Airtel launches 2 new plans at Rs 519 and Rs 779- 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and more

The country's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a Rs 87,946.93 crore bid. Reliance Jio has made payments of Rs 7,864.78 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 1,679.98 crore and Adani Data Networks Rs 18.94 crore.

Related Stories
5G spectrum auction: Bid increases after 37 rounds, bidder will pay Rs 1,50,130 crore: Know more

5G spectrum auction: Bid increases after 37 rounds, bidder will pay Rs 1,50,130 crore: Know more

5G bidding: Reliance Jio top bidder with over Rs 88,000 cr bid, Adani acquires 400 MHz for Rs 212 cr

5G bidding: Reliance Jio top bidder with over Rs 88,000 cr bid, Adani acquires 400 MHz for Rs 212 cr

Fully ready for 5G rollout in shortest period of time: Reliance Jio

Fully ready for 5G rollout in shortest period of time: Reliance Jio

5G services in India to be launched by October, allocation by August 10, says minister

5G services in India to be launched by October, allocation by August 10, says minister

Airtel picks Nokia and Ericsson for 5G deployment: Know more

Airtel picks Nokia and Ericsson for 5G deployment: Know more

Airtel launches 2 new plans at Rs 519 and Rs 779- 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and more

Airtel launches 2 new plans at Rs 519 and Rs 779- 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and more

Airtel pays Rs 8,312.4 cr to DoT to clear 4-yr instalment in advance for 5G spectrum

Airtel pays Rs 8,312.4 cr to DoT to clear 4-yr instalment in advance for 5G spectrum

Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group has placed bids worth Rs 211.86 crore for 400 MHz in a band that is not used for offering public telephony services. Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel made a successful bid of Rs 43,039.63 crore, while Vodafone Idea Ltd bought spectrum for Rs 18,786.25 crore.

(PTI Inputs)

Also Read | Airtel pays Rs 8,312.4 cr to DoT to clear 4-yr instalment in advance for 5G spectrum

Latest Business News

Top News

Latest News