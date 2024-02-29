Aadhaar Card for NRIs: Application process, updated forms, documents required and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Represential picture of the Aadhaar card.

As the Aadhaar card continues to play a vital role in identity verification in India, non-resident Indians (NRIs) can also avail themselves of this document, although it may not be obligatory while residing abroad. However, possessing an Aadhaar card can simplify numerous processes upon returning to India or for extended stays, including banking, property rental, and government transactions.

Following amendments to the Aadhaar Act in July 2019, NRIs with Indian passports can now obtain Aadhaar cards upon arrival in India, eliminating the previous requirement of residing in India for 182 days. Moreover, recent revisions by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced new enrollment forms tailored specifically for NRIs, streamlining the application process.

The updated forms cater to residents and NRIs separately, based on age groups. Forms include enrollment forms for adults, children, and foreign nationals, ensuring clarity and efficiency in the application process.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced revised forms tailored specifically for non-resident Indians (NRIs) seeking Aadhaar cards in India. These forms streamline the enrollment and update process, ensuring clarity and efficiency for NRIs.

I. Form 1: Aadhaar enrollment and update

Suitable for individuals aged 18 years and above, both residents and NRIs with Indian address proof.

This form serves for both initial Aadhaar enrollment and subsequent updates.

II. Form 2: For NRIs

Specifically designed for NRIs with proof of address outside India, enabling enrollment and updates.

III. Forms 3 to 6: For children

Form 3: For children aged 5 to under 18 years, residents, or NRIs with an Indian address proof.

Form 4: For NRI children in the same age group without Indian address proof.

Form 5: For resident Indian children below five years with an Indian address proof.

Form 6: For NRI children below five years with a foreign address proof.

IV. Form 7: For resident foreign nationals

Applicable to foreign nationals above 18 years old, requiring a foreign passport, an OCI card, a valid long-term Indian visa, and an email ID for enrollment and updates.

V. Form 8: For minor resident foreign nationals

Designed for foreign nationals under 18 years for Aadhaar enrollment and details update.

VI. Form 9: Aadhaar cancellation

Intended for individuals attaining the age of 18 to cancel their Aadhaar number.

NRIs, whether minor or adult, can apply for an Aadhaar card from any Aadhaar Kendra in India.

Essential documents include a valid Indian passport, birth certificate (for those born on or after October 1, 2023), proof of identity and address, and for minors, guardian consent and authentication.

An email address is required for communication, as SMS will not be sent to non-Indian numbers.

For more information on approved documents, refer to the official UIDAI document: https://uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf

NRIs are eligible to apply for an Aadhaar card from any Aadhaar Kendra in India. Essential documents include a valid Indian passport, birth certificate (for those born after October 1, 2023), proof of identity and address, and, for minors, guardian consent and authentication.

Application process

NRIs must visit an Aadhaar enrollment centre to apply, as the service is not available online. The process involves booking an appointment, providing necessary documents, and undergoing biometric data collection. The Aadhaar card is dispatched to the applicant's address within 90 days.

Considerations

While Aadhaar is not mandatory for NRIs, it can simplify various processes in India. It signifies identity, not citizenship, and officials may conduct further verification during transactions. E-Aadhaar or mAadhaar can be used if the original card is unavailable. By following the prescribed steps and ensuring compliance with document requirements, NRIs can acquire an Aadhaar card to facilitate their engagements in India.

