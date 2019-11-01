Friday, November 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. TVS Motor sales down 19 per cent in October

TVS Motor sales down 19 per cent in October

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,98,427 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2019 15:35 IST
TVS Motor sales down 19 pc in October
Image Source : PTI

TVS Motor sales down 19 pc in October

 

TVS Motor Co on Friday reported a 18.83 per cent decline in total sales in October at 3,23,368 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,98,427 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 3,08,161 units as against 3,84,307 units in October 2018, down 19.81 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,52,684 units last month as compared to 3,38,988 units in October 2018, a decline of 25.45 per cent, it added.

Total exports increased 20 per cent to 69,339 units last month as compared with 57,926 units in October 2018.

ALSO READ | MTNL to be BSNL subsidiary, govt okays

ALSO READ | India manufacturing activity growth drops to 2-year low in Oct: Report

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySensex rises over 100 pts in early trade; Nifty above 11,900 Next Story  