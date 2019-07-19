Image Source : PTI Sebi changes formats for limited review, audit reports (representational image)

Regulator Sebi on Friday tweaked the formats for limited review and audit report of listed entities in order to align it with the revised auditing standards.

Providing new formats for audit report and limited review report in the circular, Sebi said that in view of revision in auditing standards (SA 700) by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (ICAI), "audit report formats need to be aligned with SA 700 (revised)".

This would also be applicable to entities whose accounts are to be consolidated with the listed entity.

"This circular shall be applicable with respect to the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, and after," Sebi said.

In March this year, Sebi came out with procedure and formats to be followed for limited review and audit report of listed entities after a new sub-regulation was inserted in the LODR (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) norms which requires the statutory auditor of a listed entity to undertake a limited review of the audit of all the entities or companies whose accounts are to be consolidated with the listed entity as per the Accounting Standard 21.

The sub-regulation was incorporated after taking into consideration recommendations made by the Uday Kotak committee on corporate governance.

