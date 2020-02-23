Image Source : ANI PVR Cinemas opens fifth multiplex in Vadodara; becomes largest operating chain

PVR Cinemas on Friday launched its fifth multiplex in Gujarat's Vadodara and became the largest operating chain in the city. With the launch, PVR augments its screen count in the state to 65 screens in 14 properties strengthening its presence in the western region of the country to 254 screens in 61 properties.

CEO Gautam Dutta informed that the new multiplex in Nilamber Triumph Mall represents strong expansion commitment and support for the evolving needs of audiences across the region.

The company had opened 72 screens, bringing its portfolio to 830 screens at 174 properties in 71 cities.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | PVR employee found dead in Noida's DLF Mall of India