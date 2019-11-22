Friday, November 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Body found in Noida's DLF Mall of India

Body found in Noida's DLF Mall of India

A body of a 47-year-old man was found in DLF Mall of India in Noida on Friday. The body was recovered from the terrace of the Noida Sector 18 mall. The deceased, identified as Bhuvan, was an employee of the PVR Cinemas.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Noida Updated on: November 22, 2019 17:24 IST
Body found in Noida's DLF Mall
Image Source : PTI

Body found in Noida's DLF Mall  

A body of a 47-year-old man was found in DLF Mall of India in Noida on Friday. The body was recovered from the terrace of the Noida Sector 18 mall. The deceased, identified as Bhuvan, was an employee of the PVR Cinemas.

The police and the forensic teams have reached the incident site. A probe has been initiated in the case.

More details awaited. 

ALSO READ | Body of factory employee recovered four days after fire razed unit

ALSO READ | Mumbai: 14-year-old raped, body found in bag; accused arrested

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express develops technical glitch, Tejas rake runs in its place Next StoryAlwar police asks 9 Muslim cops to shave beards to look unbiased  