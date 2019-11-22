Body found in Noida's DLF Mall of India

Image Source : PTI Body found in Noida's DLF Mall

A body of a 47-year-old man was found in DLF Mall of India in Noida on Friday. The body was recovered from the terrace of the Noida Sector 18 mall. The deceased, identified as Bhuvan, was an employee of the PVR Cinemas.

The police and the forensic teams have reached the incident site. A probe has been initiated in the case.

More details awaited.

