IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India opt to bat first in Manchester, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes debut

MANCHESTER:

India and England continue their ongoing five-game T20I series by taking on each other in the second T20I. The two sides are meeting at Old Trafford in Manchester, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing in the game. It is interesting to note that the first T20I of the series ended in a no result as rain played spoilsport, and both sides would be hoping for clear weather in the clash.

The first T20I saw India come in to bat first, and the side managed to post a total of 189 runs in the first innings, but the second innings was not possible due to the rain. Furthermore, with Sanju Samson's recent performances for the Men in Blue, this could also be the time for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his senior debut and script history.