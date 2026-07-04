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  4. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India opt to bat first in Manchester, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes debut
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IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India opt to bat first in Manchester, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes debut

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for the second T20I of the ongoing five-game series between India and England. The two sides are meeting at Old Trafford in Manchester for the clash, and after the first T20I produced no results, both teams will hope for clear weather here.

India vs England
India vs England Image Source : PTI
MANCHESTER:

India and England continue their ongoing five-game T20I series by taking on each other in the second T20I. The two sides are meeting at Old Trafford in Manchester, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing in the game. It is interesting to note that the first T20I of the series ended in a no result as rain played spoilsport, and both sides would be hoping for clear weather in the clash. 

The first T20I saw India come in to bat first, and the side managed to post a total of 189 runs in the first innings, but the second innings was not possible due to the rain. Furthermore, with Sanju Samson's recent performances for the Men in Blue, this could also be the time for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his senior debut and script history.

 

 

Live updates :IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India locks horns with England in Manchester

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  • 6:54 PM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Shreyas Iyer at the toss

    "We are going to bat first again. (Team changes?) One change, Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) comes in for Sanju (Samson). (An amazing story. He's about to become India's youngest debutant. Is he ready?) Absolutely. You've seen him in the last couple of months, the way he's been smashing the ball, taking on the best of the bowlers, shows immense confidence that he possesses," Iyer said at the toss.

  • 6:40 PM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

    England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

  • 6:32 PM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India win the toss!

    India have won the toss and have opted to bat first in Manchester!

  • 6:25 PM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Vaibhav gets the cap!

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets his India cap from Tilak Varma; debut awaits for the star youngster!

  • 6:22 PM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss soon!

    Toss is just nine minutes away now, and it could be a crucial toss with overcast conditions. 

  • 6:15 PM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Is Vaibhav playing?!

    There has been only one point of discussion ahead of this clash, and that has been whether or not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be playing in the game. The 15-year-old was seen visualising behind the stumps, which could be a dead giveaway, and we could see history being scripted here.

  • 6:13 PM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I of the ongoing five-game series between India and England. The two sides meet at Old Trafford in Manchester for the game, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. 

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