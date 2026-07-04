'Wedding that isn't going to happen': Siya Goyal's Snapchat text to friend weeks before fiance Ketan's murder

Pune:

The investigation into the alleged murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal had another layer added to it after Pune Police reportedly recovered Snapchat conversation from the mobile phone of his fiance and main accused Siya Goyal. The conversations are now being closely examined as part of the ongoing probe and whether Siya had intended to sabotage the wedding weeks in advance.

According to investigators, one of the recovered chats dated May 24 shows Siya asking a friend to send images of both sides of her Aadhaar card so that tickets could be booked for a wedding.

The conversation allegedly reads: "Adhar card front back bhejde. For wedding tickets jo hone nai wali parr fir bhi bhej de." (Send me photos of the front and back of your Aadhaar card. It’s for booking wedding tickets for a wedding that was never going to happen, but send it anyway).

(Image Source : REPORTER)Siya Goyal's Snapchat text to friend weeks before fiance Ketan's murder

The friend reportedly replied that the Aadhaar card had already been shared on WhatsApp.

Police probing Siya's Snapchat conversation

Police are now analysing the chats to understand the context of the conversation and determine whether it provides any clues about the accused's plans or movements before or after the alleged murder. Investigators are also trying to establish whether the exchange has any connection to the case.

The recovered messages are part of the deleted data that investigators recently retrieved from the mobile phones seized during the investigation. According to police, the restored data includes several conversations that had been deleted by the accused.

Earlier, Pune Police informed the court that they had recovered chats containing coded language, nicknames and emojis. Investigators are examining these conversations to determine whether they point to the involvement of a third person or reveal any wider conspiracy behind the alleged murder.

Siya and Chetan in judicial custody

Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary are currently in 14-day judicial custody. Police have told the court that forensic analysis of the recovered digital evidence is continuing and that the deleted chats form an important part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal.

Investigators are expected to further examine the conversations alongside other electronic evidence to piece together the sequence of events and identify any additional individuals who may have played a role in the alleged conspiracy.

Also read: 'Siya, Chetan used coded language in chats,' say police as probe continues