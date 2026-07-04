Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sachin Tendulkar's legendary record, with international debut vs England

MANCHESTER:

India and England are taking on each other in the second T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides clash at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 4th, and ahead of the game, one of the biggest moments from the clash has been the inclusion of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI.

Making his much-awaited debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary record and has become the youngest-ever player to play for the Indian senior team at just 15 years old.

It is worth noting that Sooryavanshi’s debut had been discussed heavily in the past few weeks. He was selected in the squad for the Ireland tour as well but did not feature. Furthermore, he was not in the XI for the first T20I of the series as well.

However, with Sanju Samson’s recent performance, the Men in Blue have opted to go with the youngster who seems to have the world at his feet, and the world is set to see a 15-year-old make his international debut for the Indian team.

Shreyas Iyer opens on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s talents ahead of dream debut

Speaking at the toss, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about Sooryavanshi making his much-awaited debut. He revealed how the youngster does not take pressure upon himself and that is the most special thing about him.

“We'll bat first again. We've got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. Absolutely... you've seen him in last few months, the way he's been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He's very well aware of what's going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is. You see the competition, it's game after game - the amount of talent India produces is pleasing to the eye. Keeps us on the toes,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

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